Jujutsu Kaisen fans are buzzing over Yuji’s next fight

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime and Manga both became a topic of debate recently. That’s because, with each Episode and Chapter, the franchise is coming up with the elements that are catching the fandom’s attention.

Jujutsu Kaisen has always been a series that has given us some of the most spectacular fight sequences. Gojo vs. Jogo and Nanami vs. Mahito are some of the best examples. While the Manga enthusiasts were waiting for the fight teased in Chapter 238, i.e., Yuji vs. Sukuna, the Manga, went in a new direction. This means the upcoming Chapter won’t be featuring the fight.

We can totally understand how disappointed fans must be, but what if we tell you that your favorite Yuji will be seen fighting on screens in a couple of hours?

Although Itadori’s opponent in the Anime’s upcoming Episode is not Sukuna, that doesn’t mean our protagonist will get an easy victory.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are hyped for Yuji Vs. Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime is currently flaunting its Shibuya Arc, and as usual, MAPPA has left no stone unturned in making the animation look top-notch. After Gojo was tricked and captured in the Prison Realm, Nanami became the reason to break the Internet with his first fight scene of the ongoing arc. The same episode that gave Nanami the spotlight was the one to tease the main protagonist’s fight with the blood manipulator, Choso.

Choso was the one to confront Gojo at the Shibuya station, but despite putting in all his efforts, he failed to take down the potent sorcerer. However, he did contribute to the process of capturing him by distracting him.

Now, the previous Episode showed Yuji at the station where he comes across Choso, who already wants to avenge the death of his brothers from the young student of Jujutsu High.

We have seen Yuji fighting with several curses before, but the upcoming battle will bring his true potential out, as Choso is the most powerful opponent he has encountered. Furthermore, no Gojo will come to give him a supporting hand this time, so he will have to deal with the evil curse alone.

It’s obvious Yuji’s fight getting teased in the 12th episode of JJK Season 2 was enough to create excitement among the fandom, but the preview images of the next episode that surfaced online have viewers even more thrilled. Well, that’s because it clarified the A-tier animation quality the Episode will come with.

