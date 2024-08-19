Jujutsu Kaisen fan account beats MrBeast and President Biden on X, according to new data

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently at the peak of its popularity as a fan account beats MrBeast and President Biden on X according to new data.

Jujutsu Kaisen, the popular Shonen manga by Gege Akutami. The manga debuted in 2018 and will wrap up in 2024. The story piqued the interest of millions of fans worldwide.

The manga is currently at the peak of its popularity as Shonen Jump has just announced the Jujutsu Kaisen ending. A popular fan account on Twitter/X, Myamura, shares the latest news and updates about anything related to Jujutsu Kaisen.

He also shares the manga leaks a few days before each chapter is officially released. Hence, the account currently has almost 850K followers. According to a recent post by SimilarWeb, Myamura currently ranks fifth on the list of the most popular account pages on X by traffic share.

This puts him directly above popular American YouTuber MrBeast as well as Joe Biden, the president of the United States. JJK fans are celebrating since this directly means how popular their show is.

One fan writes, “By traffic is not far-fetched. Thousands of people come through here even if they don’t follow. The sheer amount of people that even read leaks through Discord links should be insane, imagine by other means. And the best part of it is the consistency. Good job Mya!”

“Dude, even in Cameroon we wake up at 5 am for jujutsu kaisen leaks. It’s not really surprising you’re so high up. You’re the reference in terms of leaks,” shares another.

“Lovely to see the evidence that JJK is the most popular “new gen” And manga at the moment,” writes third.

“I’ve never seen an anitwt account have more clout than the President,” adds a fourth.

Jujutsu Kaisen ends in five chapters. For now, can check out our guide on Chapter 266 and who is the most underwhelming villain in the manga.