Jujutsu Kaisen: Duality between Shinjuku scenes from movie & Season 2

The Shinjuku scene in Jujutsu Kaisen marks the separation of Gojo and Geto, the strongest duo. However, the scene is entirely different in both the movie and Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen wraps up its Gojo’s Past arc on a tragic note with the separation of the strongest duo. Following the tragedy of Riko’s death, Gojo suffers another blow when his best friend betrays the Jujutsu society by killing an entire village.

Unaware of the despair consuming his friend, Gojo puts all his energy into developing his skills. Geto’s betrayal really hit Gojo hard. Therefore, he hurries to Shinjuku to demand answers.

This Shinjuku scene was featured both in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie and in Season 2. However, they’re completely different in a lot of ways. There’s a reason why MAPPA portrayed this scene in two different ways.

The Shinjuku scene in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie and Season 2 portray different POVs

Crunchyroll

Firstly, fans see a glimpse of Gojo’s backstory in the prequel movie. It wasn’t in the manga volume, but MAPPA decided to feature it since it helps viewers better understand his side of the story. The Shinjuku scene in Jujutsu Kaisen movie features Gojo’s POV, and that’s why it’s black and gloomy. The only person Gojo can see is Geto.

He sees his best friend getting farther and farther away as he realizes his powerlessness to do anything about it. Before the incident, Geto was Gojo’s moral compass. Therefore seeing him like that simply shattered Gojo’s entire worldview. This is the darkest and saddest moment in his life when he loses the person he deeply cares about.

Crunchyroll

After that, Gojo realizes that being strong isn’t enough since he can only save those who want to be saved. On the other hand, the Shinjuku scene from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 portrays Geto’s POV. The scene is bright and colorful, accompanied by slightly upbeat background music. A year after the incident, Geto loses a lot of weight, and he clearly looks depressed with his eyebags and gloomy expression.

However, before killing the village, he abandoned his baggage and finally made a choice. When he arrives in Shinjuku, it’s clear to see that he looks fresh and much better than his depressed self. That’s why Geto’s POV is so different from Gojo’s.

Crunchyroll

The crowd can be seen clearly in his POV, and spotting Gojo is a bit difficult. This isn’t a coincidence, either. During that time, Geto doesn’t care about Gojo at all and looks at the bigger picture. He tries to find meaning in everything around him. These two Shinjuku scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen are amazingly portrayed.

While it may seem like a mistake from MAPPA’s side, it’s incredible that the studio analyzed everything intricately and delivered the best versions of these scenes. It’s these small details that make Jujutsu Kaisen one of the greatest anime in modern times.

