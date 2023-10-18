Jujutsu Kaisen disappoints fans who were eager to see Yuji in action

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were all ready to watch Yuji in action after the manga break – however, the recent spoilers disappointed them by shifting the attention to someone else.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen is fiercer than ever. After Kashimo’s death in chapter 238, Yuji and Hiromi enter the battlefield as the King of Curses mocks them. Sukuna has always underestimated Yuji, and this time is no different.

Despite all that, fans were undoubtedly excited to see Yuji in action after such a long time. With the world being in chaos, characters such as Yuta, Gojo, Sukuna, and many more end up stealing the protagonist’s spotlight.

Additionally, ever since Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body, Yuji’s role in the story has significantly diminished. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 was supposed to make Yuji shine, but that didn’t happen. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are disappointed after not seeing Yuji in Chapter 239

Manga Plus

According to the leaks, not only does Yuji doesn’t show his powers, but he doesn’t even appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239.

The chapter entirely focuses on Kenjaku as he eliminates the Culling Game participants one by one. He reveals that after killing all the players, he will initiate the merging process between Master Tengen and everyone from Japan.

The chapter also features Fumihiko Takaba, who easily survives his attack. Unlike the other reincarnated ancient sorcerers, Fumihiko is an awakened sorcerer who was once a comedian. Kenjaku awakened his powers for him to participate in the Culling Game. The chapter is surely important as it features Kenjaku setting his plan in motion.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have waited two weeks to see Yuji in action. The hype was greater since this week’s episode will feature Yuji vs Choso in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Yuji fans were excited about an entire week dedicated to the protagonist.

In the recent chapter, as Yuji enters the battlefield, he bites his arm, and we briefly see long nails – similar to Sukuna’s fingers. This means that the series will finally reveal his powers, but we instead see Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 ends with the editor’s note, “Takaba, on stage.” This means that Chapter 240 will also focus on Kenjaku and his fight against Takaba. Therefore, we probably have to wait a little longer before seeing Yuji in action again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will be released on October 22. Click here for more spoilers.

