Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer & My Hero Academia’s villains all share one peculiar detail

As Jujutsu Kaisen finally sees the end of Sukuna, we can’t help but notice one strange detail it shares with the villains of Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is about to join its contemporaries Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia as a finished manga soon. The series will release its final chapter on September 30, 2024, ending the six-year-long journey.

The manga entered its final arc last year, with the jujutsu sorcerers jumping into an all-out battle against Sukuna. The fight finally comes to an end in Chapter 268, with Sukuna dying after being ripped out of Megumi’s body.

But before we see the iconic villain’s death, we witness his basest form. After his removal from Megumi’s body, Sukuna reverts to his curse form. But quite unexpectedly of the King of Curses, it’s nothing majestic. Instead, his curse form takes the shape of an unseemly slime-like creature.

Though we don’t see this form for long, as he vanishes soon after rejecting Yuji’s kindness, it’s enough to remind us of two other evil villains who share a similar fate.

After causing havoc for centuries, Muzan is finally defeated by the demon slayers at the end of the series. But before he’s wiped out of existence, he takes the form of a huge demonic baby.

Like Muzan, My Hero Academia’s All For One also spread carnage for centuries. During the Final War Arc, he’s at the peak of his power. But after consecutive fights against the heroes, he suffers a weird condition where he keeps aging backwards, leading to him turning into a strange baby at some point.

There lies the similarity between the villains of Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer. All three antagonists turn into pathetic creatures before finally meeting their end. It’s a peculiar thing to share, but one that can’t be missed.

