Jujutsu Kaisen & Demon Slayer leakers may be exposed in major investigation

It’s common for popular manga such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer to get their chapters leaked before the official release date, but a major investigation may result in leakers’ identities being revealed.

Demon Slayer‘s manga already reached its conclusion in 2020, while Jujutsu Kaisen will end in September 2024. One Piece and Oshi no Ko are also leaked regularly.

Each leak garners substantial attention, but this obviously impacts companies like Shueisha and Toho. Leaks have become increasingly common on social media, but it’s still frowned upon. New manga fans such as Kagurabachi are vehemently against it and even stopped one JJK leaker from dropping spoilers from the series.

According to a Japanese news website, “a US court has issued an order to disclose the source information of leak accounts for the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen. This is the first time that a US court has issued an order to disclose the source information of a Japanese anime-related leak.”

Aniplex and Toho, members of CODA (Content Overseas Distribution Association), filed a request for the disclosure of the leakers’ information in June 2024, demanding to see the data of those who obtain anime before it’s broadcast on television or distributed online. This was later granted by a US court.

A popular account shared this update on Twitter/X, with fans speaking out against leak culture. One fan wrote, “The leakers are pathetic, when they post it ends up in TikTok feeds and most of JJK is spoiled for anyone that likes it and I’m a manga reader.”

Another expressed their doubt, posting: “I don’t think so much will come out of this cuz a big Jujutsu Kaisen leaker is from India and not the US. Though there is indeed an extradition treaty between the two countries, I still don’t think so they will extradite someone over Jujutsu Kaisen Leaks lol.”

However, the account added: “It’s not about prosecution in the US. Twitter is a US company, they need to get told by a US court to hand over the info they have, if you, for example, have X Premium or something, the personal & payment data related to it.

“When the Japanese companies have that personal info they can seek prosecution in India via a local court/law firm.”

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter's release date.