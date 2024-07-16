Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami reveals that some other character was supposed to seal Gojo inside the Prison Realm instead of Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident Arc features the villains plunging Shibuya into chaos. One of Kenjaku’s main goals is to seal Satoru Gojo, who is a force to be reckoned with. Soon after, the situation spirals down.

The sorcerers are fighting villains way out of their league, but their main goal is Gojo’s rescue. Kenjaku lays out an incredible plan to catch Gojo off-guard. Ordinarily, he should’ve failed to seal the strongest sorcerer alive.

However, he uses Gojo’s friendship with Geto as a base for his plan. As soon as Gojo sees him, he confuses himself long enough to be trapped inside the Prison Realm. Just a few seconds of error on Gojo’s part changes the course of the entire story.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently holding an exhibition at Shibuya Hikarie shopping center in Tokyo, showcasing how the franchise’s stories, characters, and illustrations are created and refined. It also includes storyboards and sketches before they were submitted as final manuscripts, along with questions and answers from creator Gege Akutami.

A popular Jujutsu Kaisen translator shares that initially, Gege decided Dagon would seal Gojo inside the Prison Realm. Dagon is one of the disaster curses, who was defeated by Toji.

One fan adds, “It would explain why Dagon was together with Kenjaku while they waited for Gojo to be exhausted.”

The translator further reveals Gege thought of having that plot after reading a random Reddit theory. However, that was only a joke and he decided Kenjaku sealing Gojo would be the best course of action.

