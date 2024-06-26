Jujutsu Kaisen creator revealed his favorite Demon Slayer character – and nobody is surprised

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shared his favorite Demon Slayer character at Jump Festa 2021, and fans are not surprised by his choice.

Gege Akutami is notorious among Jujutsu Kaisen readers for his cruel treatment of his characters. In his story, the heroes suffer at every point, while the villains have the upper hand most of the time. The best example is the Shinjuku Showdown Arc where many major characters die by Sukuna’s hands.

So, nobody was surprised in the least when the author chose a villain to be his favorite character from Demon Slayer. At Jump Festa 2021, he revealed his fondness for Muzan Kibutsuji, the primary antagonist of Koyoharu Gotouge’s shonen manga.

Fans find it pretty in character with the mangaka’s record. They also point out several similarities between Muzan and Sukuna, the main villain in Akutami’s manga. Like Muzan, Sukuna is also a force to be reckoned with, and nobody stands a chance against him.

Besides, both antagonists are portrayals of pure evil, with no sad backstory or philosophy justifying their actions. They’re power-hungry, destructive, and the best of their kinds. While Muzan is the king of demons, Sukuna is known as the King of Curses.

“Not surprising. If he wrote Demon Slayer, Tanjiro would’ve died when he saw Muzan with his family,” commented one user on X/Twitter, joined by another, “Can anyone honestly say they did not expect this?”

A third wrote on Reddit, “Makes sense to me. There’s a lot of people out there who side with villains,” with a fourth agreeing on X, “Not surprised because Muzan and all his demons kill like almost all of the characters.”

However, Akutami’s choice has some fans worried, too. Many are expressing their fear that Sukuna may turn out to be like Muzan at the end. And though the demon acts as a perfect antagonist in Demon Slayer, he’s not the best-written character out there.

“I really hope he doesn’t take anything from Muzan though. Sukuna is an immensely better character,” commented one such fan, and another joined, “Muzan’s aura is good but personally, I felt his character isn’t that well-written. And plus, he is the hateable kind of villain.”

Whether Sukuna and Muzan are the same type of characters is debatable. But Akutami’s preference makes it clear that it’s the villains who catch his eyes the most.

Jujutsu Kaisen is on an extended hiatus right now, so you can entertain yourself with our guides on Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion and Yuji Itadori's family. As for Demon Slayer, the anime's Season 4 finale is due on June 30. So, learn more about every living Hashira and their powers.