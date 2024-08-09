Jujutsu Kaisen creator has a new favorite – but it’s not who you think

An old art from Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 18 has recently resurfaced, revealing creator Gege Akutami has an unexpected favorite character.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are long aware of its creator’s intriguing personal style. Not only is he notorious for killing major characters left and right but he isn’t also always kind to his own characters, as seen through his vocal dislike for the popular Gojo.

However, Akutami still has some fondness for certain characters. In the past, he revealed Kento Nanami as his favorite in the series. But that didn’t stop him from brutally killing Nanami during the Shibuya Incident, in front of Yuji no less!

Because of this, fans have a suspicion that Akutami’s real favorite character has been Sukuna all along. He’s the only one who receives any kind of plot armor in the series and according to readers, the author is hellbent on keeping the villain alive at all costs.

However, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator has left his fans spiraling again by revealing his new favorite. In Volume 18 extras, Akutami drew a picture of himself in his cat avatar (the figure he uses for himself to avoid showing his real face) giving Valentine’s chocolate to Choso.

In Japan, Valentine’s chocolates are given to the person you admire, whether romantically or platonically. By choosing to give Choso the chocolates, Akutami revealed he is indeed fond of the eldest Death Painting.

That makes sense, too, as Choso is one of the best characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He starts as an antagonist, determined to exact revenge after Yuji and Nobara kill his brothers. But his fight against Yuji at Shibuya awakens his false memories and reveals his true relationship with the protagonist.

Since then, Choso has acted as a loving and protective big brother to Yuji. However, Akutami once again proved how little being his favorite matters as Choso, too, dies in the series. What’s more, he sacrifices himself for Yuji, dying in front of his shocked little brother.

“Gege is just like us omg,” one fan replied, with a second agreeing “Gege if you like Choso bring him back…”

“He created such an amazing man that he wanted him for himself,” a third weighed in.

