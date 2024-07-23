Jujutsu Kaisen creator made major change to Naoya’s scene that fans don’t love

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami had a different idea in one of Naoya’s popular scenes, and fans don’t like the original version.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will introduce Naoya Zenin, the youngest son of Naobito Zenin. He has been a prodigy ever since his birth. In a proud clan like the Zenin, Naoya grew up having people fawn over him because of his talents.

However, he realizes his inferiority when he sees Toji. Naoya grew up listening to adults talk about how much of an embarrassment Toji is. After all, Toji is someone born without a trace of cursed energy or technique because of a heavenly-restricted body. However, seeing the man in front of him makes Naoya realize the difference in their power.

Article continues after ad

According to a popular JJK account, “In the initial draft, Gege had planned Naoya to say the following: ‘The One who stands with Toji-kun is me!!’ But it was later changed to: ‘The One who stands with them is me!!'”

Article continues after ad

The scene is from the Perfect Preparation Arc where Naoya and Maki fight. Naoya believes he can win and stand at the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery alongside Toji and Gojo. However, initially, he was only supposed to say Toji’s name.

Article continues after ad

In the translated version, he’s saying “Toji-kun,” which is a semi-formal way of addressing a man, primarily someone younger or the same age as the speaker. However, Naoya is younger than Toji, so that form of address isn’t appropriate. Gege changed the original idea and also decided to add Gojo to the scene.

One fan shares, “I always think that Gege thinks most things are unnecessary so he changed them to something else.”

Article continues after ad

“Blud yapping, he’s not even top 20 in the verse,” shares another.

Another fan questions, “Why does he call Toji ‘Toji-kun?’ From what we know, Toji was older than Naoya.”

Check out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 for what’s happening in the universe now. Also, here’s a quick guide if you want to know more about the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending.