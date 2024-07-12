Jujutsu Kaisen creator finally reveals the only way Sukuna should’ve killed Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami explains the only method he thought of to make Sukuna kill Satoru Gojo.

The battle of the strongest is the most controversial fight in Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans are still torn over the way it ended. For most of the fight, Sukuna uses Megumi’s trump card, Mahoraga, against Gojo. Even the final attack Sukuna landed on Gojo was thanks to Mahoraga.

However, Gojo says in Chapter 236 that he’s not sure if Sukuna could’ve defeated him without Megumi’s technique. He also says the King of Curses didn’t even go all out. This remains a popular topic of debate in the community.

During the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition at Shibuya Hakarie, creator Gege Akutami answers with the only method he could think of to defeat Gojo. Gojo was an overpowered character who claimed to be stronger than the King of Curses. However, reality proved him wrong and he was defeated without even making Sukuna use all his powers.

According to the JJK translator, “Gege says that at the time of Volume 15, he started thinking about how Sukuna should defeat Satoru, and at that moment, he was just thinking about Makora, which is what became the nexus in coming up with a plan for how Sukuna could defeat Satoru.”

One fan asked, “In my view, reading calmly, I don’t see anything about ‘confirmed Sukuna would only defeat him like that.’ Gege is saying that Mahoraga becomes the nexus of a plan to defeat Gojo, a plan, and not that there wouldn’t be other plans. Am I wrong in thinking this way?”

Seeing the discourse in the community, the translator further adds, “I’ll say one thing: the main point of the comment is that Gege came up with the idea abruptly, sort of by coincidence, when he started thinking about a plan to defeat Satoru he thought about the head of the battle between Sukuna and Makora.”

