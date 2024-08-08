Jujutsu Kaisen creator finally explains the most confusing Gojo scene

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has finally explained what kid Gojo was doing all alone on the streets when he saw Ogami and the other curse users.

Amid the chaos of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen features a brief flashback where Ogami and the other curse users are terrified after seeing Gojo. Gojo is all alone in the streets and the curse users want to get rid of him so they can freely commit crimes.

However, Gojo’s presence is too overwhelming for them and they’re forced to back out. He easily scares them off with just a look. Nonetheless, fans were confused as to why a child would be all alone in the city.

In a recent interview, creator Akutami answered more than 30 questions regarding fans’ beloved character Gojo and explained the truth behind this confusing scene.

One of the questions was, “In Chapter 96, Ogami and the others saw a kid Gojo walking down the city alone. What was he doing in the middle of the city?”

Gege replied, “He ran away from his home and was just wandering around.”

Gojo was the first user of the Six Eyes born in 400 years. As such, he was separated from his parents at a young age and was trained to be the next leader of the clan. In the same Q&A session, Gege also revealed that Gojo decided to join Jujutsu Tech High School after being fed up with his overbearing family.

Fans are feeling emotional after finding out kid Gojo ran away from home due to frustration. As one said, “Omg in Chapter 96 when kid Gojo was by himself, it was because he ran away from home. I wonder how many times he ran away, I feel like he ended up going back multiple times until he finally left but I also can’t imagine anyone being able to FORCE him back so it’d be cool to know more about that.”

“The trope of the most charismatic character you were ever going to meet in your life escaped from the house with the most traumatic past that makes you rethink the mental health of the author in passing,” shared another.

