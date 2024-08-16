Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Shinjuku finale release date

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally nearing the finale of the intense battle against Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, and we’ve got the details.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the final battle between Yuji and Sukuna. The young sorcerer is determined to save his friend Megumi Fushiguro at all costs. He also has a way to kill Sukuna after the villain has been severely weakened from the long battle.

Starting from Gojo vs Sukuna, the villain has been running the gauntlet against Kashimo, Yuji, Higuruma, Maki, Choso, Ino, Kusakabe, and Yuta. Everyone has played their parts and now it’s up to Yuji to land the finishing blow.

However, despite everything, Sukuna is still not planning to back down. The fight continues as the editor’s comment at the end of Chapter 266 confirms the battle will reach its end next week.

Sukuna vs Yuji in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc will end in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 on August 25, 2024. This is only the release date of the Shinjuku fight finale and not the manga.

“Sukuna better not get an airport scene bruh, we better see Hades where he’s going,” writes one fan.

Another chimes in, “Honestly, these past few chapters are not that interesting. These fights are not matching level Gojo vs Sukuna hype.”

“Hype levels through the roof! OG trio reunion? Yuji’s redemption arc? Sukuna’s final stand? So many possibilities, my heart can’t take it! But the real question is: will Gojo make a surprise appearance to steal the show,” adds another fan.

Despite the anticipation, the manga won’t end abruptly after the fight. There’s currently no confirmation about the release date of the manga finale.

