Jujutsu Kaisen confirms “magnificent” connection between Gojo and Sukuna

The latest information about Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen solidifies his connection with Sukuna… and the detail is in the translation.

The battle of the strongest is by far the most popular and intriguing fight in Jujutsu Kaisen. The two most powerful characters exchanged blows for several months while the show of their skills completely exhilarated the fandom.

The fight ends with Gojo’s death, but he gets the acknowledgment he always wanted. After killing him, Sukuna calls Gojo “magnificent.” During the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition at Shibuya Hakarie, the franchise releases a special booklet for Gojo, explaining his relationship with every character.

It also features Sukuna saying a specific idiom, which has a rather different meaning than what English manga fans failed to notice.

According to the leaker, “In ‘People related to Gojo Satoru’ chart from Gojo official booklet, Sukuna’s comment on Gojo is ‘Magnificent’ But the JP word used here is 天晴れだ, an Idiom which literally means ‘YOU CLEARED MY SKIES.’

The true meaning behind Sukuna’s words to Gojo was lost in translation. Fans adore the way Sukuna bid farewell to his most worthy adversary.

One fan shares, “It’s Sukuna’s admiration for Gojo. Sukuna never got any meaning from any of his battles until Gojo. Before, only his opponents (Jogo, Kashimo Yorozu) got meaning from their battle with him. Gojo allowed Sukuna to prove he was the strongest by giving him his toughest battle yet.”

“Cleared my skies probably means I admire you or I appreciate something. Most likely Gojo vs Sukuna fight where he got to fight the strongest instead of him having to fight some random,” says another.

