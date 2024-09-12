Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 may feature a clue concerning Gojo’s return

While Gojo doesn’t appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269, fans have found a potential clue to his return from the dead.

Gojo’s death is one of the most shocking moments in Jujutsu Kaisen. Its impact is so great that readers are coming up with all sorts of theories even to this day. Though his death was definitive enough, fans think he still may return before the manga’s ending.

They’ve found one clue concerning this in Chapter 269. The new installment reveals a lot of crucial information, including Yuta’s fate after Sukuna’s defeat.

Yuta transferred his brain into Gojo’s corpse near the end of the Shinjuku Showdown, sacrificing his humanity in the process. But he’s found a happy ending after all as the new chapter confirms his return to his real body.

We also see Higuruma, who was thought to be dead following his deadly clash against Sukuna, alive and well in Chapter 269. Aside from these major updates, there’s a tiny detail in the chapter that many (not Gojo’s fans, of course) may have missed.

On Page 14, while the group is busy discussing the New Shadow Style, we see a close-up of a clock. The time reads 2:21, which seems random but may be a hint at Gojo’s return. As some readers have noticed, Gojo was freed from the Prison Realm in Chapter 221, returning to the story after 131 chapters.

So, the clock in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 may’ve been a clue from the author Gege Akutami, hinting at Gojo’s potential return in the next chapter. It seems all the more likely after Yuta is back in his own body and the manga has brought both Nobara and Higuruma back from the dead.

Fans are rather hopeful about it, asking for a happy ending for the beloved character. One such X user wrote, “Plot twist incoming! Gojo is about to make the most dramatic comeback like, ‘You thought I was gone?’”

“He’ll be back in 270! Or 271… Whichever chapter, I knew my goat would be BACK!!” commented another.

“Yuta is back in action, and it’s about to get wild! But Gojo’s situation though… something big is coming,” theorized a third.

A fourth posted, “Sukuna in hell watching how his gauntlet ends with Yuta Okkotsu and Higuruma alive, Gojo being the next one to be saved.”

We’ll have to wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 to see if Gojo really comes back. Before that, catch the official release of Chapter 269 on September 15, 2024.

We'll have to wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 to see if Gojo really comes back. Before that, catch the official release of Chapter 269 on September 15, 2024.