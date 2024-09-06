Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 may give Gojo a bittersweet ending

Gojo’s death was one of the most horrifying moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, but fans think he’ll finally get a bittersweet ending in Chapter 269.

With Jujutsu Kaisen so close to its finale, every character arc is coming to an end. In Chapter 268, Yuji finally defeats Sukuna as Megumi is freed from the curse’s clutches. This leads to a happy reunion between the first-year trio.

However, not everything is rainbows and giggles yet. Yuta’s fate is still unknown after the Shinjuku Showdown. He now possesses Gojo’s body and may live like that for the rest of his life. Yet fans can’t help but hope for an alternative to this situation.

Many believe Yuta will get his body back in Chapter 269, releasing Gojo’s corpse. Rika may also spit out Geto’s body, which is now freed from Kenjaku’s cursed technique. If that does end up happening, then the two friends can finally be buried together.

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

It’s a heartbreaking notion, especially with fans still not over Gojo’s death, yet it’s still a beautiful ending for the beloved character. As the strongest modern-day sorcerer, Gojo has always felt lonely, except for when he was with his best friend Geto.

Though both their lives ended on tragic notes, maybe they can reunite in death as they already have in the afterlife (as we see in Chapter 236). Fans have been left bawling over this prospect after one user offered this what-if on X.

“What if Yuta gets back into his body & the next chap ends with Gojo & Geto buried side by side,” posted a popular Jujutsu Kaisen fan account.

One replied, “If they manage to get Rika to throw up Geto’s body, I’m all for the idea.”

“If that happens, then I don’t really care about the last 2 chapters. I mean this will give me all the information I wanted to know about the characters, this is where the story ends,” commented another.

“And we get Gojo’s words revealed from JJK0. That’s an ending I can accept,” joined a third.

Some fans are still hoping for Gojo to come back before Jujutsu Kaisen ends, especially since Nobara is revealed to be alive in Chapter 267. At this point, anything is possible, so nothing can be said for certain.

