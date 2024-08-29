Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 reveals Gojo’s final farewell to his students

Gojo wasn’t able to meet two of his students before dying, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers have revealed his final farewell to them.

The battle of the strongest is still one of the best fights in Jujutsu Kaisen. Although Gojo loses against the King of Curses, he causes him significant damage. Sukuna is unable to use the Reverse Cursed Technique for a while, which allows the sorcerers to fight the villain.

However, Nobara was in a coma while Sukuna took over Megumi’s body. Gojo met all his students before the fight began, except Megumi and Nobara. Nonetheless, he left letters for them, believing the two would return someday. Not only that, but Gojo also drew small doodles of himself on the envelope.

In Nobara’s letter, he talks about her mother, but the young sorcerer doesn’t seem pleased to find out about her. In Megumi’s letter, Gojo then reveals that he killed Toji. Megumi chuckles reading the letter in which Gojo apologizes half-heartedly. Jujutsu Kaisen fans feel emotional after seeing Gojo’s final farewell in Chapter 268.

As one fan wrote, “To think that Gojo left those letters behind, only makes me think how sure he was of his students, that they were going to come back. But it also makes me think how a part of him knew he was not going to be there to see them again.”

“On the flip side, Gojo was able to go into the battle with nothing weighing him down, free to use his strength to the fullest extent, and went down in a way that still supported his students and friends. Unyielding human,” added another.

A third chimed in, “It’s crazy how confident he seemed and was spoke so certainly that he wasn’t gonna lose, but still made that letter. Shows the truth.”

