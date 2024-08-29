Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 finally kills the main villain after a year-long battle

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoilers confirm the main villain has finally been killed, so here’s what happens in the manga.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is nearing its conclusion. Chapter 267 features Nobara’s return as she uses Resonance on the King of Curses. This weakens Sukuna significantly, allowing Yuji to land the final blow. According to Chapter 268 spoilers, Yuji’s domain crumbles, which undoes Sukuna’s incarnation on Megumi’s body.

Megumi frees himself from Sukuna’s grasp and the villain is reduced to a piece of flesh. Sukuna acknowledges Yuji and calls him by his full name. Even in his final moments, he holds on to his pride and asks Yuji not to underestimate him because he is still a curse.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, the main villain is finally put to rest, and fans have mixed feelings about it.

As one fan shared, “I keep seeing people say that the way Sukuna died was rushed. But his dying in the most pathetic and sad way is the best way for him to go. Dying like that and being one if not the strongest sorcerer in history is so telling of his character and how he thought of himself.”

“Gojo died with a satisfied smile, beaten by someone he respected who saw him as the strongest. Meanwhile, Sukuna’s headed for a pathetic end – getting wrecked by the one person he hates most. The King of Curses, was humiliated and crushed,” shares another.

A third added, “His generational run will never be forgotten, bro got jumped again and again and only lost to plot and because Gege needed to close out the series in four chapters.”

