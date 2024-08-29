Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 hints at Yuta’s bleak fate

While Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 concludes the clash against Sukuna, it may not spell a happy ending for everyone, as the chapter hints at a bleak fate for Yuta.

Yuta Okkotsu is currently in a bind. Despite being one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, he’s also the one to take the most damage (aside from dying, that is). After being defeated by Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, he took a drastic step.

Copying Kenjaku’s cursed technique, Yuta transferred his brain into Gojo’s corpse. This allowed him to use the Six Eyes and Limitless but also took away his humanity. From then on, he’d have to live his whole life inside someone else’s dead body.

While this was bleak enough, it could get darker. Toward the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, we see Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara heading to ‘help’ Yuta after Sukuna’s defeat. When they reach the venue, we see many sorcerers there, including Yuta’s classmates, Kusakabe, Miwa, and Momo.

All of them look serious and morose; one even shouts at Yuta, who doesn’t appear in the chapter. Judging by their expressions, it could be something very sad, especially since the conditions for Yuta’s transformation are still quite murky.

Thanks to this scene, fans are worried about the fan-favorite character. But they’re still hoping for the best for Yuta. One such fan tweeted, “YUTA NATION WE MUST NOT GIVE UP!”

“IF YUTA DIES I WILL GO INSANE,” wrote someone else. Another joined, “WHY WASN’T YUTA SHOWN WITH THE REST OF THEM IN THE LAST PAGE??? WHY WASN’T HE SHOWN???”

One fan posted: “If everyone gets to heal and live their lives normally except Yuta cause he is stuck in Gojo’s body or he DIES, you’ll see me on the news istg.”

Yuta’s fate will be revealed in the upcoming Chapter 269, which will arrive after a break next week. Until then, catch the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 on September 1, 2024.

For more, check out fans' reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 and how the anime could improve the manga.