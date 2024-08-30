Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 has fans calling out the “forced parallel”

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 ends the fight against Sukuna, with Yuji’s words showing obvious parallels to his fight with Mahito.

Yuji vs Mahito in the Shibuya Incident Arc is still one of the fan-favorite fights in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji realizes how curses and humans are the same: they both kill each other. After realizing his purpose as a “cog” in the grand scheme of things, Yuji tells Mahito: “I’m you.”

In Chapter 268, Yuji finally defeats Sukuna thanks to Megumi’s and Nobara’s help. The final fight against the King of Curses has been going on for more than a year, and this week finally puts an end to the iconic battle.

Before Sukuna dies, Yuji pities the villain and also offers to save him by becoming a vessel. He also tells Sukuna, “You’re me.” While the parallel is quite clear, fans dislike the way it had to be added in the chapter.

One fan writes, “Most forced parallel oat, what is this writing bruh?”

“Hakari vs Uraume was bad enough. Then there was the forced ‘I’m you’ parallel that felt like blatant fanservice, and there’s just being a time skip with no downtime after Sukuna’s death made no sense. Oh yea somehow Megumi isn’t diagnosed with 70 different mental illnesses afterward,” complains another.

However, one fan supports the series, sharing, “Yuji’s ‘you’re me’ is a forced parallel. THAT IS THE PARALLEL. It’s almost like the entirety of Sukuna and Yuji’s dynamic and Yuji’s change as a character has been about that and this is just Yuji’s acknowledgment of it. A lot of people exposed they don’t understand the characters.”

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter’s release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and how Sukuna dies in the manga.

