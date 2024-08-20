Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally ending as the fight between Yuji and Sukuna draws to an close, so what will happen in Chapter 267?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga just announced its final chapter release date. The story is finally near its conclusion, but a lot of unanswered questions remain. As all the sorcerers have done their part, it’s up to Yuji to save Megumi and defeat Sukuna.

In the recent chapter, Megumi and Yuji finally have a heart-to-heart conversation. Megumi shares his dream world and the kind of life he wanted to create for Tsumiki. However, he failed to protect her.

Yuji understands Megumi’s struggles and while he cannot ask Megumi to continue living, he still says it’s lonely without him. Megumi finally gains control of himself and fights back against Sukuna, but what will happen to the villain next?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 will be released on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 7am PT. Weekly Shonen Jump is on hiatus this week because of a holiday in Japan. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoiler speculation

The recent chapter reveals that Yuji was using cursed tool gauntlets to hide that he had cut off two of his fingers. Furthermore, Sukuna’s finger is currently tied up in a mysterious place.

This means, Rika ate Yuji’s finger, which is why Yuta can use “Cleave.” Gege refuses to explain his unnatural arm, which everyone thought was some sort of mutation or technique. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 might reveal more about Sukuna’s finger as well as Megumi’s status.

From the looks of it, Megumi is more than ready to be back in his original form. However, Yuji first needs to kill Sukuna before saving him. Apart from Megumi, Yuta’s status also remains unknown after the time limit was up so he is still in Gojo’s body.

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter release date.