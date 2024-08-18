Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 has subtle detail hinting at Sukuna suffering like Gojo

A small detail in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 has raised the belief that Sukuna is about to suffer a similar issue to Gojo when it comes to his Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen is still embroiled in the Battle of the Strongest, wherein the protagonists fight tooth and nail against Sukuna to prevent the demon from rising to power. The fight has been going on for months now, though we’re edging towards the conclusion, slowly but surely.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266, a little visual nod suggests we might be about to see the tide turn more towards the remaining heroes, because it seems like Sukuna’s truly reaching the zenith of his abilities.

One panel shows the King of Curses standing with a nosebleed. Not exactly conspicuous on its own, readers have pointed out Gojo was bleeding in the same way before Unlimited Void failed on his sixth attempt at using the move.

It’s something you mightn’t necessarily think about on first look, but the more you think about it, the more sense it makes. Sukuna took five Unlimited Voids from one of the strongest sorcerers ever, leaving some lingering effects.

Meanwhile, he’s been digging deep on his own repertoire of Cursed Techniques, draining his energy substantially. Eventually, something or someone has to give here, and this seems like a signpost from creator Gege Akutami that Sukuna’s about to feel the exhaustion of this whole ordeal.

Where that leads is the question. “He’s gonna have a Gojo moment and fail to expand his Domain. He’s stressed his brain too much,” a commenter on Reddit states. “At this rate he’ll lose his domain forever,” a second adds.

“My prediction is that getting pissed at Yuji and trowing caution to wind will cost him the fight,” says a third. We know the Shinjuku finale release date is coming quite soon – the tide might be already turning right under our noses.

