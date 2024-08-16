Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 reveals fan favorite character’s emotional return

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 will reveal the return of a beloved character, and it’s left fans feeling emotional.

Jujutsu Kaisen took an unexpected turn in Chapter 212 after the King of Curses took over Megumi’s body. Sukuna then used Megumi’s cursed technique to kill Tsumiki, which further sunk the young boy’s soul into despair. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266!

To ensure Megumi would be unable to get his body back, Sukuna did a Bath Ritual and suppressed his soul. The Sorcerers’ first priority is to save Megumi before killing the King of Curses. However, the latest chapter spoilers confirm that he has returned.

Article continues after ad

The reunion is already emotional, as Megumi explains the dream world he wanted to create for Tsumiki. After listening to Megumi, Yuji realizes the heart-breaking choice he made after letting Tsumiki die. As such, Yuji cannot bring himself to ask Megumi to live.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Megumi finds new hope after his conversation with Yuji. He also fights back against the villain after the barrier on his soul is weakened. Fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and they’re emotional about the deteragonist’s return.

Article continues after ad

“I’m crying Megumi is such a sweet little guy who likes and appreciates small things in life. He just wanted a life where his sis could live comfortably alongside a person with Yuji. He’s so precious,” wrote one.

Another shared, “Megumi wanting to die after everything he’s been through… Yuji finally making contact with him… says he can’t convince him to live, but tells him it’ll be hard without him… being the catalyst to Megumi finally fighting back. You moved me Gege Akutami.”

Article continues after ad

“Yuji understanding why Megumi is depresssed but he can’t bring himself to tell Megumi to live because he wants him to live for himself not because he told him to,” added a third.

Article continues after ad

For more on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Also, have a look at an upcoming project after the Shinjuku finale and all major character deaths in the manga so far.