Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 sparks hope for Nobara’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers feature the fight between Yuji and Sukuna, but its ending has sparked hope for Nobara’s return.

Despite disappearing from the story in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Nobara Kugisaki is still one of the most beloved Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Her status was officially unknown until Chapter 265, where Yuji remembers the people he has lost along the way – and she’s one of them.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers, the fight between Yuji and Sukuna is almost at its finale. However, as the fight continues, we see one of Sukuna’s fingers being tied up in a mysterious place. This means that Yuta tricked Sukuna into believing he had eaten the final finger.

The story has yet to reveal more about it. However, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are sure this hints at Nobara’s return. The rumor comes from an Avant MV from JJK, which features Sukuna’s finger as well as Nobara’s nail.

“Nobara’s return chances are better than ever with, the official JJK ‘Avant’ MV showing the straw doll technique, followed by a hanging finger similar to in JJK266, and with her resonance one of a few CT’s that can strike the soul, can assist Yuji from afar to free Megumi. Parallel Shibuya to show Yuji he is NOT alone,” said one fan.

Another shared, “I wonder what exactly went down with Yuji’s fingers. Nobara comeback theories are stronger than ever. But wow this was a great chapter.”

“Maybe the finale will be Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara together again and alive, that’ll be the most surprising plot twist in JJK for me,” added another fan.

