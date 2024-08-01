Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 teases final round of Yuji vs. Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 sets the stage for the final round of the Yuji vs. Sukuna fight as the manga’s ending draws close.

Since the Shinjuku Showdown Arc began, Sukuna has been fighting one opponent after another. The latest was Yuta inside Gojo’s body, with the aid of Toge, Hana, Todo, and Yuji. However, when they could do nothing against him, Yuji revealed his domain expansion.

In Chapter 264, we first saw Yuji’s domain, which took the shape of an abandoned railway station. However, in Chapter 265, it expands to become an empty town, the place Yuji used to live as a kid before leaving with his grandfather.

This change in shape makes Yuji’s domain more mysterious, especially after he spends the entire chapter sharing his childhood memories with Sukuna. But while everything seems serene, trouble is brewing slowly and steadily.

At the end of Chapter 265, we get the definitive hint at the upcoming Yuji vs. Sukuna clash. Impatient with Yuji’s seeming inane chatter, Sukuna asks him to come to the point. This is where our protagonist shows his true colors as he reveals how hates the ancient sorcerer.

However, he gives Sukuna one chance before he destroys the villain for good. “That’s right, Sukuna. I have the ability to kill you,” says Yuji. “Release Fushiguro. If you come back to me, I’ll spare your life.”

With this, the protagonist not only threatens the cursed spirit but also offers his own body as a sacrifice to save Megumi. He’s ready to spare Sukuna’s life and house his soul even, but only if Megumi comes back safe and alive.

However, Sukuna wouldn’t be the King of Curses if such a threat affected him. Instead, he’s prepared with a threat of his own: “Such grave, severe misconception… I won’t stop at simply mincing you to bits, brat. Right in front of your eyes… I’ll slaughter each and every human being you claim to be oh so valuable!”

With these mutual warnings, we’re finally getting the final round of Yuji vs. Sukuna in the next chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 will show them going at each other with unbridled bloodlust.

For more, check out the strongest modern-era sorcerers and find out everything we know about Jujutsu Kaisen ending.