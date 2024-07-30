Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265: Release date & spoiler speculation

Now that Yuji has finally unleashed his domain expansion on Sukuna, things are going to get interesting in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 – here’s the release date and spoiler speculation for the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen is drawing closer to the end and it shows in the story’s progression. After Hana’s failed Jacob’s Ladder attempt, the responsibility to take down Sukuna falls on Yuji, leading him to reveal his domain expansion for the first time.

Yuji taking center stage means the fight will be over soon. It may just be the final battle of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. However, there are still some things left to be resolved before the manga can end.

Given how Chapter 264 ended, the hype for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 is at an all-time high. This is especially true because the protagonist is finally getting the spotlight after being on the sidelines for so long.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will be released on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 releases globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, in multiple translations for free.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoiler speculation

At the end of Chapter 264, Yuji traps Sukuna in his domain, which takes the shape of an abandoned railway station. He then urges the ancient sorcerer to come with him, never mentioning where.

This one scene has sparked numerous speculations, including their destination being hell. But the most common theory is that Sukuna will die inside this domain. However, if it really happens, it won’t be in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265.

That’s because we’re yet to learn the subtleties of Yuji’s domain. Its name hasn’t been revealed and neither has its function. We also don’t know if it’s a closed domain or an open one like Sukuna’s.

Chapter 265 will give us further information on this domain and show how Yuji’s new technique affects the target. So far it’s clear that it affects the psyche of the target as Sukuna finds himself in Yuji’s body again inside the domain even if in reality, he possesses Megumi’s body.

So, it’s likely there’s more to it than a straightforward offensive domain. But whatever it is, neither Yuji nor Sukuna is dying in the next chapter. The other characters are also safe for the time being as Sukuna is trapped. The only person whose fate is in question is Megumi. But he may not appear in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers will be out soon and we’ll update this section when they arrive. So, stay tuned! Until then, check out our guides on major character deaths, strongest modern-era sorcerers, and Yuta Okkotsu’s domain expansion.

