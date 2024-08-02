Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 finally confirms death of beloved character

After countless rumors, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 finally confirmed the death of a significant character.

Jujutsu Kaisen never shies away from killing characters. The manga has a very high number of major character deaths, including the likes of Gojo, Nanami, and Choso. So, when the story didn’t clarify Nobara’s fate, fans were left wondering if there was something more to it.

What followed were numerous theories about how she could return to the story. However, those were all in vain as Chapter 265 confirms Nobara didn’t survive her encounter with Mahito in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

In the new chapter, which is set entirely inside Yuji’s domain expansion, Sukuna and the protagonist idly roam around. That is until Yuji shares how his view about people’s role in life has changed.

During this conversation, he thinks of the people who were dear to him but died. We see his grandfather, Junpei, Nanami, Nobara, Choso, and Gojo.

This memory not only confirms Nobara’s death but also reveals she died at Shibuya in front of Yuji. This revelation makes the entire situation all the more tragic and squashes the theories about Nobara’s comeback for good.

Nobara was one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. So, fans are understandably heartbroken by this development, especially after her fate stayed unconfirmed for such a long time.

As one X/Twitter user wrote, “What is it with Gege killing off characters without development, especially someone who’s supposed to be one of the main cast?”

“I actually need a shoulder to cry on rn…” commented another.

A third shared: “I NEED HER TO COME BACK AGAINST ALL ODDS.”

“NOBARA IS REALLY GONE, SHE WON’T MAKE THE ENTRY Y’ALL,” said a fourth.

The confirmation of Nobara’s death also indicates how close Jujutsu Kaisen is to its ending. The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is the last arc of the manga, which means we’re closer to the grand finale than we previously thought.

