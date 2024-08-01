Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 makes Yuji’s domain more mysterious

Yuji’s unnamed domain expansion has very mysterious powers – but instead of clearing things up, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 has made the mystery even murkier.

Yuji revealed his domain expansion in Chapter 264. It initially took the shape of an empty railway station. However, in Chapter 265, it expands and becomes an entire town where everything seems normal, except for the lack of humans.

Inside the domain, Yuji takes Sukuna through the town, sharing his childhood memories of the place. They visit numerous spots, including the ice cream shop Yuji went to as a kid and the archery arena where they compete playfully.

However, there seems to be no trick behind it at all. Yuji’s domain apparently has no offensive quality. In fact, its purpose is a complete mystery, with no explanation as to why Sukuna is back in his Yuji form when in reality, he’s inside Megumi’s body.

The King of Curses is as confused by this domain as the readers. He asks Yuji if it’s his domain expansion, but he doesn’t get an answer. The sorcerer’s silence begs many questions, including when he learned it, why it takes the shape of this town, if it has any offensive purpose at all, and how Yuji’s cursed technique affects this domain.

None of these questions are answered in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265. What’s more, we get more shocking words from the protagonist, as he reveals he has the power to kill Sukuna, but he chose to talk to him first instead.

This indicates Yuji’s domain may be stronger than it seems. If he’s so confident in his ability to kill Sukuna, his ultimate power must be something frightening. And since domains are the peak of power for sorcerers, there must be something stronger lurking behind the seemingly empty town.

As for now, we can only speculate on the domain’s powers as the next chapter is delayed due to a break next week. But don’t forget to catch the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 on August 4, 2024.

