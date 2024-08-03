Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 might have revealed “sneaky” key to Yuji’s domain

Though Yuji’s domain mostly remains a mystery to all, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans have found a “sneaky” key to its power.

Despite being the protagonist, Yuji hasn’t gotten much attention lately in Jujutsu Kaisen. But that’s finally changing as he revealed his domain expansion in Chapter 264, trapping Sukuna inside it.

Yuji’s domain initially appeared as an empty railway station before it expands to become an abandoned town in Chapter 265. However, it doesn’t seem to have any offensive ability whatsoever, as Yuji and Sukuna spend the whole time roaming around.

What’s more, Sukuna mysteriously appears to be back in Yuji’s body whereas in reality, he’s inside Megumi while wearing his own face. How the ancient curse changed appearance is unfathomable at this point, to both Sukuna and readers.

But the seemingly non-offensive front is about to fall very soon. At the end of Chapter 265, Yuji threatens Sukuna to vacate Megumi’s body and return to his in exchange for sparing the curse’s life.

Though Sukuna obviously doesn’t take Yuji’s offer, fans think this is the true key to the domain’s power. Yuji’s deal is actually a Binding Vow. If the domain’s target takes what he’s giving, they’ll be spared from Yuji’s cursed technique: soul dismantle.

However, if the target rejects (like Sukuna does), the technique will be unleashed on them. Due to domain expansion’s sure-hit nature, there’ll be no way to avoid its true power then.

“By allowing Sukuna an escape the sure-hit soul dismantle from his domain, its effectiveness has been increased, since Sukuna refused the deal. JUST LIKE HOW SUKUNA DOES IT WITH HIS OPEN DOMAIN,” posted one user on Reddit.

“Imagine if in the next chapter Sukuna’s head is sliced like he did with Yuji on the Binding Vow offer to revive Yuji,” joined another.

“I don’t know what Yuji’s domain does, but I know it’ll be nefarious. Those are the eyes of a menace,” added a third.

It’s a well-thought-out theory and fit perfectly with Jujutsu Kaisen’s dramatic flair. This may very well be the case in the manga, as Yuji’s expression and threat promise nothing but retribution. Since the second round of Yuji vs. Sukuna is about to begin, this may just be the end of Sukuna.

