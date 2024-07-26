Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 may have killed off this main character

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 features some shocking fight scenes, and the chapter ends with the potential death of a main character.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen is about to reach its conclusion. The fight was long and difficult, claiming the lives of Satoru Gojo, Hiromo Higuruma, and Choso. After fighting all the sorcerers, Sukuna’s defeat was inevitable.

However, there is a possibility that another character will die alongside him. The fight is still far from over and there’s no guarantee how many more will be sacrificed later on. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264!

According to spoilers, Yuji uses a Domain Expansion and the scene quickly cuts to a railway station. We see Sukuna in his Yujikuna form, surprised after Yuji asks him to go somewhere with a smile. The scene is oddly similar to how Geto greeted Gojo in Chapter 236 after the latter died.

While most fans think that’s what the inside of his domain looks like, some of them realize there’s more to it than meets the eye. But Yuji’s fate hangs in the balance and fans might have an answer if Gege doesn’t switch up the POV to feature Hakari vs Uraume.

A popular JJK account shared, “The more I look at this, the more I feel that this is not Yuji’s domain. Sukuna not being in his OG form, Yuji smiling towards Sukuna. All this screams that this is something else. Just a feeling. Hope Gege doesn’t changes the POV next chap. I NEED ANSWERS GEGE!!”

A translator added, “Literally look at his expression. It’s literally screaming ‘I’m gonna die in the next three chapters’. Yuji fans prepare to be heartbroken in the coming weeks.”

One fan also posted, “Maybe Yuji got Sukuna back in his body and died, this is the afterlife and now he is having quality time with his uncle in a train station.”

“This is why I think where Yuji died, maybe he sacrificed himself so Megumi would leave but Sukuna would live in Yuji’s body. Who knows,” said another.

And one weighed in, “This straight up looks like an afterlife scene. Same things we saw with Jogo, Gojo, and Kashimo.”

