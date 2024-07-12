Jujutsu Kaisen fans are saying the same thing about Chapter 263’s cliffhanger

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 ended with a shocking cliffhanger that could change the direction of the Shinjuku Showdown, but not everyone is convinced.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, we see the final fight getting tense. Yuji and Todo go all out against Sukuna who’s taken heavy damage from Yuta’s Hollow Purple from Chapter 262 Part 2.

Though the King of Curses still manages to hold his own, he’s gotten significantly weaker. This is where we learn Yuta’s final plan to save Megumi. It turns out he’s been waiting for this opportunity to bring Hana Kurusu into the fight.

Hana houses the ancient sorcerer Angel, whose cursed technique can exorcize any curse. The plan is for her to use Jacob’s Ladder on Sukuna to rip him out of Megumi’s body. The chapter ends with Hana unleashing the powerful technique.

Considering how the chapter ends, he sorcerers’ plan may finally succeed and free Megumi. However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a cliffhanger like this. Many past chapters ended similarly, with a character attacking Sukuna with their strongest technique.

But they all turned out to be a disappointment, as Sukuna survived everything thrown at him. And thus, fans are certain the King of Curses will survive this, too. Chapter 264 may very well give us Hana’s death instead of Megumi’s freedom.

And even if Hana doesn’t die, fans are convinced Sukuna will somehow find a way out of this threat as he’s done in the past several times. One such reader commented on X/Twitter, “Watch this sh*t fail on the first page next chapter.”

“Sukuna probably made a last-second Binding Vow to somehow tank that sh*t,” another joined, and a third agreed, “Bro that ain’t gonna do sh*t, let’s be honest.”

A fourth user wrote, “If this misses or gets blocked for some reason, Gege is just really trying hard to keep Sukuna alive for too long.”

With how repetitive the cliffhangers have been in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami needs to deliver something different in Chapter 264. But we’ll have to wait and see, as the manga goes on another break after Chapter 263.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will be officially released on July 14, 2024. Until then, learn more about the jujutsu world with our guides on the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc and Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion. You can also find out why Toge didn’t use Cursed Speech on Sukuna sooner.