Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 this week?

Jujutsu Kaisen ends with a major cliffhanger, but Chapter 248 isn’t out yet. Here’s why it has been delayed.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the battle against the strongest in the manga. Sukuna’s victims continue to increase as the recent chapter features Hiromi Higuruma’s death. However, this was already planned before the fight, and now it’s up to Yuji to carry out the rest of the plan.

The series already revealed that the key to saving Megumi is Higuruma’s technique. Therefore, it’s puzzling why Higuruma would decide to sacrifice himself. The recent chapter also features a parallel between Nanami and Higuruma’s deaths as they leave their wills to Yuji.

This means Yuji has to relive the trauma of losing someone important to him. While Higuruma entrusts everything to Yuji in his final moment, the young sorcerer uses the Executioner’s Sword against Sukuna. Delve deeper to find out why the Jujutsu Kaisen manga delayed chapter 248.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 is delayed

Because of the Shonen Jump break, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 will be released on January 21 at 12am JST. The previous chapter was released on Friday, January 5, instead of Sunday. The chapter was out after Shonen Jump’s Christmas holiday.

After this, the publication takes another break for the New Year holiday. It’s not just Jujutsu Kaisen – all the ongoing Weekly Shonen Jump series, such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more are following the same schedule.

What’s happening in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Jujutsu Kaisen is in its final stretch right now as it features an intense battle against the King of Curses. Not to mention, Kenjaku’s plans remain unknown after Yuta’s attack. Additionally, Hakari is fighting against Uraume. The recent chapter not only shows Higuruma’s death but also Yuji using Choso’s Piercing Blood technique.

Chapter 246 features Sukuna impaling Choso with his hand. However, those severe injuries don’t prove he’s dead. When almost getting hit by Piercing Blood, Sukuna thinks its Choso’s attack. However, since the latter is in no condition to fight, it simply means that Yuji must’ve used the technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 features a brief flashback before the battle of the strongest, where Yuji thanks Noritoshi Kamo for teaching him since Choso isn’t good at it. It’s clear that this scene indicates Noritoshi and Choso teaching Blood Manipulation to Yuji.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s the only thing Yuji can do. There’s still so much we don’t know about his power. The upcoming chapter might unravel more secrets about Yuji’s powers. Higuruma’s sacrifice also seems to be part of an elaborate plan, but the series has yet to reveal all the details.

