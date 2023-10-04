Since Gojo’s death was off-screen, it leaves behind a lot of unanswered questions. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers reveal the attack that killed Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s most beloved character, Satoru Gojo’s death, had the fandom in chaos only about two weeks ago. The highly-anticipated battle of the strongest ends in chapter 236. Since Gojo had almost won in chapter 235, no one would’ve expected him to die in the next chapter.

However, Gojo’s death wasn’t unjustified, as Sukuna was out of his league. Sukuna lives up to his title of the King of Curses as he gives Gojo the death he wants. Gojo feels glad to die at the hands of someone stronger than him instead of succumbing to a disease.

That way, he simply dies as “Satoru Gojo” and not as the strongest sorcerer alive. However, since Gojo’s death was off-screen, Sukuna only explained Mahoraga’s ability but didn’t reveal the name of the technique that ended the fans’ beloved character. Luckily for Gojo fans, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers reveal the final attack that killed him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers reveal Sukuna’s technique that slashed Gojo

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers, Sukuna’s technique, “Dismantle” killed Satoru Gojo. The technique has already been introduced before. It’s normally used to cut inanimate objects. However, it’s also highly effective against cursed spirits and sorcerers.

Since Sukuna’s major obstacle in the fight was bypassing Gojo’s Infinity, he used Mahoraga’s ability to adapt to the technique. Instead of directly cutting Gojo, Sukuna slashed the space, or rather the “world” around him. That way, Gojo’s Infinity was rendered useless as he was slashed in half.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 features the fight between Sukuna and Kashimo. When Sukuna launches the Dismantle technique, Kashimo instantly realizes that this is the attack that ended Gojo. Kashimo describes it as “an attack that can slash the world.”

Kashimo barely manages to dodge it. However, Sukuna then launches a net of Dismantle slashes, ending Kashimo with one attack. Sukuna is currently the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. His simple yet effective technique has already claimed the lives of two extremely strong sorcerers.

Gojo was the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, while Kashimo was hailed as the God of Lightning. Both these legendary sorcerers met their end at Sukuna’s hands. However, the King of Curses didn’t even use his full strength to finish them off.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will officially release on October 8. Click here to check out more spoilers.

