Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 release date: Is Megumi alive?

The manga again has shocked fans with Sukuna’s reincarnation, which clearly doesn’t bode well for the sorcerers. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at its most crucial phase as the death of the strongest sorcerer alive extinguishes the biggest hope of defeating Sukuna. Even though Gojo is no more, the King of Curses is standing stronger than ever.

Now, instead of the battle of the strongest, the fight is titled “battle against the strongest.” Kashimo jumps on the battlefield as soon as Gojo dies. The God of Lighting doesn’t care about

Sukuna was already unstoppable before, but now he is fully reincarnated in his original form, with all his powers. Delver deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is expected to be released on October 8 at 12am JST. The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will most likely continue the fight between Kashimo and Sukuna. The clash between Hakari and Urame might also continue since the latter insists on interfering in the fight. As for the other sorcerers, it’s not their turn to join the fight just yet. Gojo’s students will have their moment, but it’s Kashimo’s turn right now.

In the recent chapter, Kashimo introduces his cursed technique, “Mythical Beast Amber.” He has been hiding his innate technique, and since he can only use it once. He plans to use it against Sukuna, and now he is finally having the best fight of his life.

The technique allows him to reconstruct flesh to manifest phenomena that he converts from cursed energy. Kashimo’s body far surpasses the human realm when using Mythical Beast Amber. Hence, he can only use it once before his flesh collapses. Hence, it won’t be long before another one dies a glorious death.

The series will likely reveal or at least hint at Megumi’s status. The way the complex powers work in Jujutsu Kaisen, Megumi’s fate was sealed the moment Sukuna took over his body. Now that the King of Curses has used Megumi’s body as a vessel to reincarnate, the young sorcerer might not come out of this alive. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

