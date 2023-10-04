Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers confirm popular character’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen has only just confirmed Gojo’s death, and now chapter 238 confirms another victim of Gege Akutami’s brutal storytelling. Find out which character dies in the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the battle against the strongest as the only hope of defeating Sukuna; Satoru Gojo dies in chapter 236. The first to fight Sukuna is Hajime Kashimo, The God of Lightning. He is an ancient sorcerer who was revived during the Culling Game Arc.

Urame tries to interfere in Hajime’s fight, but Hakari stops the former. Hakari wants Kashimo to fulfill his goal of fighting Sukuna without any obstacles. Up until the recent chapter, Kashimo never even revealed his innate cursed technique.

However, Sukuna also transforms into his original form, justifying that Gojo wasn’t a match against him after all. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers confirm a popular character’s death. Delve deeper to find out more.

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character dies in chapter 238?

According to the leaks, Hajime Kashimo dies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

The reason Kashimo never revealed his innate technique is because of the risks involved. In chapter 237, he uses his technique, “Mythical Beast Amber,” that reconstructs flesh in order to manifest phenomena that he converts from cursed energy.

Since this technique far surpasses the abilities a human body can withstand, Kashimo can only use this technique once before his flesh collapses and he dies. Kashimo had been saving up this technique only to fight Sukuna.

After Gojo’s death, Kashimo doesn’t waste a second before jumping onto the battlefield. On the other hand, Sukuna, who had been praising Gojo and declaring that he would never forget about him, warns Kashimo not to disappoint him.

The fight between Kashimo and Sukuna is only two chapters, and the outcome isn’t surprising at all. Even the strongest sorcerer alive didn’t stand a chance against Sukuna. Therefore, it’s all the more impossible for Kashimo to defeat the King of Curses when he has fully reincarnated.

However, Kashimo puts up a good fight and dies without regrets. Sukuna launched a very powerful net of “Dismantle Slashes” – the same attack that killed Satoru Gojo. The chapter ends with Yuji and Higuruma entering the battlefield.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will officially release on October 8. Click here to check out more spoilers.

