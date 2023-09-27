Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers shut the door on Gojo’s return

Ever since Gojo’s death, fans have been hoping for his return. However, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 have all but confirmed that there’s no chance of his survival.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved sensei, Satoru Gojo, has always been one of the most popular characters in the series. His popularity increased even more in Season 2 of the anime and in the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown arc of the manga.

However, the recent chapter breaks fans’ hearts with his tragic death. There were a lot of unanswered questions, and even Gojo’s death was off-screen. Seeing all this, there was a faint glimmer of hope that he might return.

Even for sorcerers, bringing someone back to life is impossible. But, Gojo’s death was too sudden as no one knows exactly what happened in his final moments. Here’s why the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers leave no room for Gojo’s return.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers confirm Gojo won’t return

A lot has happened in Jujutsu Kaisen over the past week. The upcoming chapter is even more shocking than the previous one. The fight between Kashimo and Sukuna begins. Urame tries to interfere, but Hakari stops him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers also reveal Kashimo’s cursed technique. Furthermore, Sukuna is now fully reincarnated in his original form. He now exists as a curse user instead of a spirit. This leaves Megumi’s fate unknown.

However, the chapter doesn’t have any panel featuring Gojo. His body is still lying on the battlefield, but the fight continues despite all that. Sukuna only briefly mentions Gojo when comparing him with Kashimo.

But the fact that he is nowhere to be seen only confirms his death. Gojo’s return was already a far-fetched dream to begin with. He had already met and bid farewell to his friends. That was a way of him letting go of his past and moving on to a better place. He died with a slight smile on his face as he felt the satisfaction of giving it his all for the first time in his life.

Hence, Gojo’s return is not happening despite fans’ wishes. However, the story will continue even without him as his students will carry on the task of defeating the villains in his stead. Sukuna is already fighting Kashimo. As Hakari joins the battlefield, the others will soon follow.

