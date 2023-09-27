Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers justify Gojo’s death to some extent

As Sukuna reveals his shocking move, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers confirm that Gojo’s death wasn’t unfair. Here’s everything we know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s most shocking chapter features Gojo’s underwhelming death. In chapter 235, he almost wins the fight, but the recent chapter suddenly finishes him off. Not only that, but his death was off-screen, which was confusing.

Many came forward with theories claiming that the strongest sorcerer alive will return, but the chapter 237 spoilers destroy all hope. Gojo is gone forever, and there’s no way he can be revived. Even in the supernatural world of Jujutsu, bringing someone back to life who has been cut in half is impossible.

However, the recent spoilers at least give us some closure on Gojo’s death as we see the true extent of Sukuna’s powers. The King of Curses holds the title with pride, and rightfully so. He proves why Gojo was never a match against him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers confirm Gojo’s previous statement

Shueisha

In chapter 236, Gojo said that Sukuna was too strong for him. He gave it his all, but the King of Curses still had to hold back against him. Gojo even said that Sukuna would’ve won even if he didn’t have Megumi’s technique.

However, throughout the fight, it never once looked like Sukuna was holding back. At most, the two seemed to be on equal footing. Gojo won the first round and knocked out Sukuna in the second round. Sukuna’s Domain Expansion didn’t do much damage, so he relied on Mahoraga.

Even the final attack was only possible because of Mahoraga’s ability and not Sukuna’s – or at least that’s what we thought. The fact that Mahoraga played a major role in Gojo’s defeat is still true. However, at least one of Gojo’s statements has been proven correct according to Jujutsu chapter 237 spoilers.

It’s the fact that Sukuna had been holding back against the strongest sorcerer alive. Thinking back on the fight, Gojo had realized beforehand that will lose. But, he still enjoyed it and was satisfied being able to use his powers to the fullest. In the upcoming chapter, Sukuna will use Megumi’s body as a vessel to reincarnate in his original form, the one we saw in chapter 219.

This means that now he exists as a curse user (human) instead of a spirit. Sukuna had already known the method to revive himself, but he had been holding back for some reason. Now that Gojo is gone, Sukuna jeopardizes Megumi’s life as he becomes a part of the world again.

This doesn’t bode well for the sorcerers, as the King of Curses is ready to plunge the world into chaos once more. The manga will soon begin Sukuna vs. Kashimo, but the outcome of the battle is pretty much predictable.

Several unanswered questions still remain

Crunchyroll

Although the upcoming chapter justifies Gojo’s death to some extent, there’s still so much more the series needs to reveal. How did the final attack hit Gojo? Did he see it coming? What did Gojo feel during his final moment?

Gojo’s Six Eyes allows him to the flow of cursed energy in extreme detail and the ability to use that flow to read cursed techniques. Therefore, it’s unclear if the final attack hit him by surprise or if he was aware of it. The true extent of Mahoraga’s ability was only revealed in chapter 236.

There’s no doubt Gojo’s death doesn’t have the impact it should have. Judging by the story’s brutality, his death in itself isn’t shocking. But Gojo’s death fails to miss the mark. Sadly, he didn’t cause any fatal damage to Sukuna.

Before he killed Geto, he asked for his final words. Additionally, after learning about Principal Yaga’s death, Gojo asks about his last words as well. Therefore, as someone who valued the final words of his fellow sorcerers, Gojo (at least in reality) didn’t deliver his last thoughts to his students.

In chapter 236, all we saw was his vision of his friends and his lifeless body. However, in chapter 237, there won’t be a single glimpse of him. The lack of reaction from his students and fellow sorcerers also makes his death less emotional.

