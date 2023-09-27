Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers hint at another tragic death

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have yet to recover from Gojo’s death, but chapter 237 spoilers have already cleared a path for another fan-favorite character’s death. Here’s everything we know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark Shonen series, so it goes without saying that it features plenty of heartbreaking deaths. Nonetheless, fans can never get used to watching their favorite characters die, especially in such gruesome ways.

It hasn’t been long since everyone’s beloved Satoru Gojo took his final breath. The eccentric sensei that carried the burden of the world died at the hands of the King of the Curses. However, Gojo was glad he died at the hands of someone stronger than him and left the world without regrets.

Nonetheless, even if the series’ most popular character is gone, the story must go on. The series will get only more tragic from now on as the recent spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 hint at another tragic death, and it’s again a fan-favorite character.

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character is hinted to die in chapter 237?

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, Sukuna is reincarnated in his original form, which we saw in chapter 219. Sukuna had always known about the method that could bring him back to life. Ever since the series began, he has existed as a cursed spirit and not a curse user.

However, according to the leaks, the upcoming chapter changes everything. Sukuna used Megumi’s body as a vessel to reincarnate himself as a human. However, what does this mean for Megumi? As we know, Megumi’s soul is trapped after Sukuna possessed his body.

Unlike Yuji, Megumi doesn’t have the natural affinity of suppressing an entity as strong as Sukuna. To make the situation worse, Sukuna used Megumi’s technique to kill Tsumiki Fushiguro. Knowing how much Megumi sacrificed for his sister, it’s not surprising that he was devastated after that.

Megumi’s soul continued to drown in despair since then. Now that Sukuna has reincarnated into his original form, there’s nothing stopping him anymore. As such, Megumi’s death wouldn’t be surprising. In fact, Gege had already mentioned that among Gojo and the first years, either one will survive or only one will die.

Nobara’s status has remained officially unknown for over three years, so there are slim chances of her survival. And Gojo’s death was confirmed in the recent chapter. This leaves out Megumi Fushiguro, who will be the next target of Gege’s brutal storytelling. Fans have already started worrying about Megumi’s fate.

