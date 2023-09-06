Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 spoilers confirm highly anticipated moment

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 spoilers have been revealed, and they confirm a highly anticipated moment fans have been waiting for since the beginning of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s battle of the strongest has been going on for a while now. The fight was already foreshadowed in the second episode of Season 1. Gojo is the strongest sorcerer alive, while Sukuna is hailed as the King of Curses.

As expected, the battle between them was insane, with both sides pulling out all the stops. Sukuna didn’t stand a chance against Gojo on his own, which is why he possessed Megumi’s body. Having Megumi’s innate technique as well as his original powers, Sukuna seemed unstoppable.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, he was going against the strongest sorcerer alive, and defeating him was no easy feat. Gege Akutami managed to keep the suspense till the very end of the battle. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 concludes the fight as the spoilers confirm that it will witness a highly anticipated moment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 confirms Gojo’s victory

According to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 concludes the battle of the strongest as it hails fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo as the victor. The outcome isn’t surprising, considering that the series had dropped several hints from the beginning.

Article continues after ad

However, JJK is still a dark shonen series with an author who never hid his hatred for Gojo. Therefore, it’s only reasonable for fans to worry about Gojo’s fate. As the battle continued, several fans came up with theories under the banner of “Gojover.” This entire charade was solidified, with many believing Gojo wearing the same outfit as Toji to be a foreshadowing.

Article continues after ad

However, Gojo isn’t called the strongest sorcerer alive for nothing. He had the upper hand during the entire fight. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, we see Sukuna being nervous for the first time in over a thousand years. He had used every trick possible and still couldn’t faze Gojo. Now that he is at the end of his rope, he sees Gojo standing with confidence as if he’s already the winner.

Article continues after ad

By the end of the battle, Gojo launches a devastating Hollow Purple that destroys most of Shinjuku. All the fighters on the battlefield are caught in the explosion, including Gojo. In the aftermath of the battle, Sukuna is in completely bad shape with countless injuries, and he’s even missing an arm.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Gojo is injured, but since it’s his own cursed energy, he is in much better shape. Kusakabe comments that with Mahoraga gone and Sukuna’s healing ability being reduced, the battle winner is Satoru Gojo – the strongest sorcerer alive. JJK fans are celebrating the victory of their beloved character.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Fall 2023 anime list | Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 7 | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s arm | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.