Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers revealed: Gojo against three opponents

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 will feature Gojo facing off against three powerful opponents – so here are the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been dealing fans one blow after another ever since the fight between Gojo and Sukuna started. The strongest sorcerer in history challenges the strongest sorcerer alive soon after the latter escapes from the Prison Realm.

The recent chapter features the end of the second round as Gojo knocks Sukuna out with his Black Flash. However, he doesn’t have time to rejoice as Mahoraga’s wheel spins for the fourth time, and the latter appears from the shadow.

The Shikigami has adapted to Gojo’s Infinity, making everyone fear Gojo’s fate. However, Mahoraga isn’t the only problem. In the upcoming chapter, Gojo will face off against three powerful opponents. Delve deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233.

Since there won’t be any break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is expected to release on 27 August 2023 at 12am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers – What will happen?

The recent chapter ends with the editor’s comment, “That sword encroaches upon his life.” The statement creates hype for another chapter, suggesting Gojo might be in trouble. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 begins with everyone worrying about Gojo. However, Yuji still has faith in his Sensei. Even though Mahoraga has adapted to Gojo’s Infinity, they’re both still on equal footing.

On the other hand, Shoko is terribly worried after seeing Gojo is healing much slower than before. The output of the Reverse Cursed Technique has significantly diminished for both Gojo and Sukuna. Even though Gojo is showing signs of defeat, something else is swelling up inside him – satisfaction.

Gojo remembers the last time he enjoyed such a thrill was during his fight with Toji. The battle continues, and Gojo punches Mahoraga in the face, making it choke. Shoko’s worries are unfounded since Gojo has a way to increase his Reverse Cursed Technique output. Just then, Sukuna regains consciousness and protects Mahoraga from Gojo’s Cursed Technique Reversal: Red.

Now, Gojo is in a bind, having to face off against both Mahoraga and Sukuna at the same time. Sukuna summons a “Chimera Beast Agito” by merging Nue and Totality. Even in such a dire situation, Gojo mocks Sukuna, who looks like a lost child with two giants around.

The three attack Gojo at the same time, but he dodges all of them. Since Gojo’s Infinity is useless now, he must dodge the attacks. Gojo uses his Cursed Technique Reversal: Red on Mahoraga, but the damage is weak. By the end of the chapter, Gojo decides to use his trump card, “An Unlimited Hollow Technique.” The editor comments, “A secret plan behind Gojo’s smile.”

