Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers: Gojo vs Mahoraga confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen confirms another fight between Gojo and Mahoraga will take place in chapter 233 – so here is the release date and possible spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been dealing fans one blow after another ever since the fight between Gojo and Sukuna started. The strongest sorcerer in history challenges the strongest sorcerer alive soon after the latter escapes from the Prison Realm.

The recent chapter features the end of the second round as Gojo knocks Sukuna out with his Black Flash. However, he doesn’t have time to rejoice as Mahoraga’s wheel spins for the fourth time, and the latter appears from the shadow.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Shikigami has adapted to Gojo’s Infinity, making everyone fear Gojo’s fate. There’s no telling how the second round between Gojo and Mahoraga will turn out to be. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233.

Since there won’t be any break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is expected to release on 27 August 2023 at 12am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoiler speculation – What to expect?

The recent chapter ends with the editor’s comment, “That sword encroaches upon his life.” The statement creates hype for another chapter, suggesting Gojo might be in trouble. However, there’s a possibility that Mahoraga may not create as much trouble for Gojo as fans fear. Mahoraga may be the strongest Shikigami, but its “Sword of Extermination” is a specialized blade for cursed spirits that is enveloped in positive energy.

Article continues after ad

Since the sword is a natural enemy for curses, it may not do much damage to Gojo. Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 will likely focus entirely on how Gojo is faring against Mahoraga. Now that Sukuna is out of the picture, Mahoraga will try to finish Gojo himself. However, instead of being afraid, Gojo has a rather intrigued look on his face.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Despite all odds stacked against him, the strongest sorcerer alive is enjoying every moment of this fight. The only concern is whether Sukuna is finally defeated or if he will somehow pull through. The upcoming chapter will most likely reveal what has happened to the villain. Since the fight concerns Gojo and Sukuna instead of Mahoraga, it seems it won’t be long before the series will reveal the winner of the battle. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

10 best anime of 2023 | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Gear 5 schedule | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6 | One Piece Luffy and Gorosei | One Piece all Gears

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.