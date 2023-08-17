Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 spoilers revealed: Battle draws near its end

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will feature the second round drawing near its end as both sides take serious hits. Here are the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen delivers yet another action-packed chapter where the fight between Gojo and Sukuna keeps getting intense. The recent chapter explains the secret behind Gojo’s devastating punches. Mahoraga’s wheel hanging over Sukuna’s head signifies impending doom, as there are only three spins to go before he adapts to Gojo’s infinity.

Amid the intense battle, Gojo makes a bold declaration to kill Sukuna before he adapts to his technique. The upcoming chapter is intense, and it’s safe to say that it was well worth the wait.

As the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 continues with the second round of the battle, it appears Gojo is done playing with Sukuna as he finally uses his trump card. Delve deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is expected to release on 20 August 2023 at 12am JST. The delay is because Shounen Jump is taking a break due to a festival holiday in Japan.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 spoilers: What will happen?

The battle has gone on for two consecutive chapters, with Gojo having the upper hand. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, the sorcerers witness the fight and worry about Gojo as Mahoraga’s wheel takes the second spin. The editor comments in the beginning, “No stopping the count of destiny.” It suggests that Mahoraga’s wheel might help Sukuna adapt to Gojo’s Infinity after all.

Next, Gojo only uses his Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue all around Sukuna. The wheel has now taken three spins, leaving others to ponder what exactly triggers it. On the other hand, Kusakabe points out a key detail about Gojo continuously using his technique Blue.

Apparently, Gojo plans to catch Sukuna off guard by using his Cursed Technique Reversal: Red — and it works. Sukuna uses Domain Amplification to block it. He mocks Gojo, only to be embarrassed later on by getting hit from behind. Gojo uses the iconic Black Flash, making Sukuna’s eyes turn white.

However, just as it appears Gojo will win, Mahoraga’s wheel takes the final spin even after falling down. Gojo gets trapped in a shadow as soon as it happens. Mahoraga reappears and slashes Gojo before the chapter ends on a cliffhanger. The editor’s comment at the end says, “The sword will reach out to his life.” Now that the battle with Sukuna seems to be over, Gojo has to face another opponent.

