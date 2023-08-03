Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232: The second round continues

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will continue with the second round of the battle between the strongest. Here are the release date and possible spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen delivers yet another action-packed chapter where the fight between Gojo and Sukuna keeps getting intense. The chapter explains the secret behind Gojo’s devastating punches. He has the upper hand in the battle and seems to be enjoying it.

Gojo and Sukuna don’t let go of an opportunity to mock each other. However, Mahoraga’s wheel hanging over Sukuna’s head signifies impending doom, as there are only three spins to go before he adapts to Gojo’s infinity.

Article continues after ad

Amid the intense battle, Gojo makes a bold declaration to kill Sukuna before he adapts to his technique. The second round of the battle will continue in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is expected to release on 20 August 2023 at 12am JST. The delay is because Shounen Jump is taking a break due to a festival holiday in Japan.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 spoilers: What to expect?

Viz

The battle has gone on for two consecutive chapters, with Gojo having the upper hand. It’s a huge milestone considering the previous chapters where Sukuna would always have a hidden trump card. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will likely keep the momentum. Considering Gojo’s bold declaration of killing Sukuna, he will likely use all his strength to finish the battle as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Hana Kurusu is seriously worried about Megumi’s well-being. And watching Megumi’s body get brutally pummeled by the strongest sorcerer alive isn’t helping her case. Furthermore, judging by Gojo’s past actions, it’s no wonder Yuji and the others fear that he might’ve forgotten about the young sorcerer. The upcoming chapter will likely reveal Gojo’s thoughts on the matter.

Article continues after ad

Despite everyone’s claim, Megumi is Gojo’s beloved student, someone he did everything he could to save from the horrible Zenin Clan. There’s no chance Gojo would leave his student to die at the hands of Sukuna. We will update this space once we have more information about the chapter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

10 short anime series | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique | One Piece Nami role in Gear 5 | JJK coolest Gojo moments

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.