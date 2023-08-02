Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 reveals the secret behind Gojo’s punches

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will feature the second round of the battle as it reveals the secret behind Gojo’s devastating punches. Here’s what you need to know about it.

The battle of the strongest is finally taking a turn for the better as Gojo maintains his upper hand for two chapters straight. Before this, the fight would always end up at a stalemate, with neither side backing down. Of course, it didn’t help that their Domain Expansions were equally matched.

However, it appears Gojo’s resolve to win the fight strengthened even more as soon as he declared his intentions to show off for his students. The second round of the battle begins in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

According to the spoilers, the chapter will reveal important information about the secret behind Gojo’s monstrous physical prowess. Delve deeper to find out how Gojo is able to land such powerful blows to his enemies.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 reveals that Gojo enhances his punches with Cursed Energy

As someone born with the power of Six Eyes, it’s almost a given that Gojo is able to do just about anything. This is why his insane physical strength only seems natural because that’s what is expected from the strongest sorcerer alive. However, there’s a trick behind Gojo’s monstrous strength.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 begins with Kusakabe asking Gojo’s students if anyone’s ever been seriously punched by him. Hakari and Yuta claim to have experienced that once. Kusakabe then explains that Gojo overlaps the effects of Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue. It sucks in things and enhances his punches with Cursed Energy.

Hakari says that the feeling is similar to being hit with something extremely hard, even if it’s a normal punch. Kirara asks if it hurts, but Hakari and Yuta shiver at that memory. They said that they threw up when it happened. Both of them are Gojo’s best students, one special-grade sorcerer, and one first-grade sorcerer. Gojo may goof around when it doesn’t matter, but he trains his students ruthlessly, especially those he expects highly from.

