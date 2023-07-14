Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Release date & spoiler speculation

The recent chapter takes a drastic turn in the battle of the strongest. Here are the release date and possible spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the most intense battle ever as the two strongest beings show their might. The battle between the strongest sorcerer and the king of curses is something fans have been anticipating since the beginning of the story.

However, neither Gojo nor Sukuna shows any sign of backing down, as the two seem equally matched. Nonetheless, Gojo’s confidence in defeating Sukuna assures fans that the battle’s outcome has already been decided regardless of what happens. The recent chapter takes a drastic turn when Sukuna delays his domain by a mere 0.01 second.

Although the time difference is barely noticeable, Sukuna’s “Malevolent Shrine” collapses within Gojo’s barrier. Just when fans believe Gojo will launch a final blow, Sukuna summons Mahoraga and turns the tide of the battle. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230.

Since the manga will take a break next week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is expected to release on 30 July 2023 at 12 am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 possible spoilers

Now that Sukuna has summoned Megumi’s most powerful Shikigami, Mahoraga, the battle again gives the villain an upper hand. However, being the strongest sorcerer alive means that Gojo will put up a good fight against Mahoraga, at the very least. Mahoraga is the reason Sukuna became interested in taking over Megumi’s body.

Now that the king of curses has revealed his trump card, his victory is almost guaranteed if Gojo manages to defeat the Shikigami. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is not going to conclude the battle, but fans are likely to see Gojo use another powerful technique.

