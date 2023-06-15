Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226: Gojo’s counterattack to Sukuna’s Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 continues the final showdown between Gojo and Sukuna. The much-awaited fight between the two strongest characters in the series has fans at the edge of their seats. Here’s how Gojo turns the table against Sukuna in the recent chapter.

The fight between Gojo and Sukuna is something fans have been anticipating since the beginning of the series. Now that Sukuna has taken full control over Megumi’s body, it is up to Gojo again to save the day. Although Gojo is confident about his victory, anything can happen in a battle of life and death.

This is why fans feared the worse when Sukuna managed to land a fatal blow to Gojo in the previous chapter. It didn’t help that the attack hit when Gojo was in Sukuna’s Domain.

Regardless of his limitless cursed energy or Six Eyes, when someone as strong as Gojo has to fight cautiously against this powerful entity, the embodiment of curses. Luckily for fans, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 reveals Gojo gaining the upper hand against Sukuna. Delve deeper to find out what happened in the recent chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 completely turns the course of the battle

The previous chapter shows Gojo at a disadvantage after having his neck slashed by Sukuna. It didn’t help that the chapter ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans with mixed emotions. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, Gojo easily recovers from that using his “Reversed Cursed Technique.”

Not only that, but he is finally taking the fight seriously as he is trapped in Sukuna’s refined Domain Expansion. Gojo uses Simple Domain and stops healing himself to close in on Sukuana. Once he gets close enough to launch a devastating blow to the Sukuna, destroying the shrine in the process.

Sukuna’s Domain Expansion, “Malevolent Shrine,” takes the form of a Buddhist Shrine with skulls and all kinds of creepy things hanging out of it. While it is true that Domain Expansion dramatically increases one’s chances at victory, it’s not impossible for sorcerers like Gojo to counter it.

Gojo realizes that the centre of the Domain is actually the shrine and not Sukuna. Mei Mei states that the Shrine cannot be destroyed because it does not exist in reality. Therefore, Gojo uses “Cursed Technique Reversal: Red” to seriously damage Sukuna and his Domain.

While the battle of the strongest is far from over, things are taking a turn for the better, with Gojo finally pulling out all the stops to ensure his victory. The chapter ends with Sukuna having serious injuries while Gojo expresses his annoyance toward having to deal with all this.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is available on Viz and Mangaplus. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

