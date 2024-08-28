Jujutsu Kaisen anime has one way it could improve the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen fans think the anime can solve some of the manga’s short and off-screen fights.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen ending drawing close, readers are looking back at the unanswered questions and unsatisfying battles in the series. While the manga is known for its intense (and consecutive) fight scenes, some get more attention than others.

This is noticed more prominently in the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown Arc. While we see an extensive clash between Sukuna and the jujutsu sorcerers, Hakari vs. Uraume is kept on the sidelines. Since the manga has four chapters left, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a satisfactory fight between the two.

Besides Hakari and Uraume, the manga also doesn’t give a lot of screen time to Kashimo, one of the strongest members from the heroes’ side. His encounter against Sukuna is dealt with fairly quickly, leaving fans disappointed.

Thus, readers are looking forward to a better adaptation of the battles in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The show has previously extended certain fights – like Sukuna vs. Mahoraga – and has arguably elevated them with amazing animation.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Fans hope Hakari vs. Uraume and Sukuna vs. Kashimo will receive the same treatment. Some even want a lengthier clash between Kenjaku and Yuta as the villain is killed in an instant by the young sorcerer in the manga.

“I think it’s inevitable, the manga wouldn’t be ending when it is if Gege was in perfect health imo. So I’d be shocked if the anime doesn’t flesh some stuff out that he’s not been able to do in the manga,” commented one Reddit user.

“I’m hoping Kashimo gets the Toji vs Megumi treatment,” wrote another, while a third added: “Almost every major fight in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 had extensions, so it’s a safe bet that we will see a lot of that going forward, especially in the later chapters.”

“Definitely, at this point we could consider that Hakari vs Uraume is getting the Gojo vs Miguel treatment (off screen fight mf),” joined a fourth. “We could only hope with anime-only scenes in the future now. And for Kenjaku vs Yuta, I mean it’s an ambush bro, not a fight. It doesn’t need to be extended.”

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is adapting the Culling Game Arc, seeing the final arc on the screen won’t be possible for a long time.

Until then, check out all major character deaths in the series and why the manga’s ending already seems unsatisfying. You can also learn more about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory movie.