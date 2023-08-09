Jujutsu Kaisen: Akutami brings in scientists to explain Gojo’s Infinity

Gojo’s Infinity is one of the most complex techniques in Shonen anime, and not just Jujutsu Kaisen. This is why the series’ creator Gege Akutami brings in scientists to explain it.

Jujutsu Kaisen is popular for its complex concept of power, where the curses are defeated through curses. As the strongest Sorcerer alive, Gojo knows a lot of powerful techniques and abilities.

However, most of them are incredibly complex on top of being devastatingly powerful. As one of the most popular mangas out there, Jujutsu Kaisen is often covered by Jump Giga Magazine.

Article continues after ad

The series recently announced its upcoming feature on the cover of Jump Giga Magzine’s next issue in October to celebrate the anime adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. As such, we can’t help but reminisce about the time when Gege Akutami brings in scientists to explain Gojo’s Infinity in Jujutsu Kaisen.

RIKEN’s scientists explain Gojo’s Infinity in Jump GIGA’s Summer 2021 Issue featuring Jujutsu Kaisen

The Japanese scientific research institute RIKEN’s Deep Learning theory team collaborated with Jujutsu Kaisen back in 2021. The goal was to publish an article about Satoru Gojo’s cursed techniques in Jump GIGA’s Summer 2021 Issue.

Article continues after ad

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen aired from October 2020 to March 2021, leaving several fans wondering about the way Gojo’s Infinity. However, Jump GIGA’s issue answers the question in a rather unconventional and technical way.

A simpler explanation of how Gojo’s Infinity works in Jujutsu Kaisen

Crunchyroll

Instead of being a cursed technique, it’s better to describe Infinity as the neutral state of Limitless. Infinity does not stop any attacks but rather slows them down. The closer the attack gets to him, the slower it becomes, and it never reaches him.

Article continues after ad

Gojo decides what does and doesn’t touch him and can do so based on mass, speed, and danger ratings. Gojo’s techniques, Red and Blue, converge and diverge the space around him, allowing him to control gravity and the cursed energy in his surroundings.

According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, he can also produce Gravitational Frequency and Time Shifts by alternating between the two techniques, which is basically his Infinity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The scientific explanation of Gojo’s Infinity in Jujutsu Kaisen is really complex. The more you read, the more you get confused. It might be too much for most people, but it must be thrilling for the science and mathematics enthusiasts out there. At the very least, we cannot deny that it’s surely an intriguing way to explain the powers of a fictional character.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

10 best anime of 2023 | Jujutsu Kaisen KFC reaction | Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku scene | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | One Piece Episode 1072 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.