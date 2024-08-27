Jujutsu Kaien Chapter 268: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen manga draws near its conclusion as Yuji is about to defeat Sukuna, so what will happen in Chapter 268?

Jujutsu Kaisen features another incredible plot twist with Nobara’s return in Chapter 267. Her status remained unknown for almost four years, but Yuji always believed she was dead. Nonetheless, the manga confirms they were hiding the truth from him on purpose.

There’s a good chance Sukuna can use Yuji’s memories to his advantage. The fight is almost over and not long after Megumi fights back, Nobara uses Resonance on Sukuna’s last finger. This gives Yuji another chance to simultaneously attack the King of Curses.

The fight has been long with a few sacrifices as everyone did their best to defeat the strongest sorcerer in history. Now that Nobara has contributed significantly to the battle, what will happen to the villain next?

Since there is no break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 spoiler speculation

Sukuna’s body convulses after Nobara hits his finger with her technique. Yuji doesn’t give Sukuna time to fight back and attacks him while saying “Let’s finish this.” Yuji’s monologue confirms he’s about to end Sukuna’s end.

The fight will most likely end in the upcoming chapter with the King of Curses losing his life. Megumi finds his will to live again, thanks to Yuji. Once Yuji defeats Sukuna, he can save his friend. Now that Nobara has also returned, the trio will reunite for the first time since the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Sukuna’s defeat will be a historical moment in the world of sorcery and the story will most likely end after breaking the cycle of curses.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter release date.