Jordan Fisher stunned after receiving portrait of him as a God of High School character - Dexerto

Actor and singer Jordan Fisher was delighted after being gifted a stunning portrait of himself in the style of ‘The God of High School’ by anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The God of High School was originally released as a Korean webtoon by Yongje Park, and was later adapted into an anime series by MAPPA that aired from July to September 2020.

In the story, High School aged students from across South Korea are pitted against each other in a competition known as the titular God of High School, with the winner of contest getting the chance to have one wish granted.

The show, fronted by protagonist Mori Jin, also blends aspects of magic and mythology, and has certainly proven to be popular among fans.

Jordan Fisher gets a gift from Crunchyroll

One fan is actor Jordan Fisher, who has starred in films like a sequel to the popular teen film ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and also has had major roles in musical theater in productions such as Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Jordan is also an avid gamer, and regularly streams a variety of games on Twitch to his follower base of over 450,000 people. In a tweet posted on February 25, the star revealed how excited he was to receive a gift from Crunchyroll, an anime streaming platform that hosts The God of High School.

“Dear Crunchyroll…I can’t thank you enough for this insane gift,” he wrote. “I literally screamed when I opened it last night. Such a fan. Been a member since the beginning and for the rest of my life. Thanks for making me a GoHS character.”

Dear @Crunchyroll…I can’t thank you enough for this insane gift. I literally screamed when I opened it last night. Such a fan. Been a member since the beginning and for the rest of my life. Thanks for making me a GoHS character 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ne8hEYzKGQ — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) February 25, 2021

The image he uploaded with the message shows the actor looking delighted, standing next to a huge picture frame. Inside is a stunning image that shows what Jordan would look like if he were a character in the popular anime.

The character is the actor’s perfect likeness and has all the key features of the art style from the original show. They even recreated a colorful jacket of his, which he posted a picture of in the replies so people could compare the two images.

Me in this jacket for reference pic.twitter.com/VvPm0lwIKI — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) February 25, 2021

The replies were flooded with people praising the insane piece of art, and it’s clear that Jordan was delighted with Crunchyroll’s gift.